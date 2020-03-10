Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers hopeful of UEFA Champions next season as Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy ended their goal drought in a convincing win over Aston Villa.

The Foxes had only picked up two wins in their past eight Premier League games and two points in their past four matches.

They led through Harvey Barnes’ goal after the winger took advantage of visiting keeper Pepe Reina’s baffling decision to run out of his box.

Vardy’s first touch after coming on was to score a penalty after Tyrone Mings’ handball, before he smashed in at the near post – his first goal in 10 games.

Barnes scored his second from a Marc Albrighton cross.

“It was a very, very good win. An important win,” said Rodgers. “The past few games we haven’t been at our level. In terms of attacking, we were much better this evening. After the first goal we went on and played very well.

“We want to win early and you could see our confidence wasn’t where it has been. The only way you regain that confidence is hard work and these players have been brilliant. Tonight the intensity was there and we didn’t give away too much.”

Dean Smith’s Villa remain in the relegation zone after a fourth consecutive league defeat, and a fifth in all competitions.

“Individual mistakes are costing us. We need to get better at it. Teams capitalise on our errors,” said Smith.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

