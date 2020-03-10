RB LEIPZIG VS TOTTENHAM

RB Leipzig have a pivotal lead after the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 encounter with Tottenham and are in terrific position to advance as the series shifts to Germany. Leipzig stole a 1-0 road victory from their English Premier League opponents and can reach the quarter-finals with a victory or a draw. And oddsmakers like the chances of a sweep, making the hosts -182 favorites to win Tuesday’s rematch. Tottenham (+450) face an enormous task, particularly with Leipzig having gone unbeaten in their previous 11 home matches (seven wins, four draws) across all competitions.

