Italian-Nigerian football player, King Paul Akpan Udoh, has become the first footballer to be infected with coronavirus.

The Pianese strikers was diagnosed of the disease on February 27, and has been quarantined in Italy which is the European country with the highest number of reported cases.

Italian journalists say the former Juventus player probably got infected during a trip to Tuscany to visit his parents.

