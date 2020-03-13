According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, Ghana, the country has recorded its first two cases of the novel coronavirus.

According to the statement, the two cases were persons who came back to the country recently from Norway and Turkey.

It noted that the cases were confirmed on Thursday, adding that they are imported but both “patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable.”

The Ghanaian Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, did not, however, reveal the identities of those involved but assured that the ministry have started tracing those who had contact with the patients.

Agyemang-Manu assured “Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

