Final agreements are being made be­tween First Bank of Nigeria, Heritage Bank and Polaris Bank by financial advisers as both banks have been looking for a worthy bank to do busi­ness with owing to an advise by the apex bank, the Cen­tral Bank of Nigeria (CBN), after a round of stress test in banks last year to shape up or lose their licence.

These three entities are vigorously pursuing the merger and acquisition talks across all available means.

Polaris Bank for instance, which is currently under the Asset Management Corpora­tion of Nigeria (AMCON), is up for sale since it became a bridge bank in 2018.

The CBN had stated in Oc­tober last year that seven com­mercial banks in the country failed stress test in adequate funding at the end of 2018.

In a financial stability re­port published by the bank, it was revealed that in less than 30-day period analysis, seven Nigerian banks were not ad­equately funded, while in the 31-90 days bucket, nine banks had funding gaps.

Overall, the cumulative po­sition for the industry showed an excess of N4.8 trillion as­sets over liabilities.

The banking regulator, however, did not mention the names of the seven of the banks but it privately in­formed the affected banks to look into the possibility of merger and acquisition to prevent a total collapse.

A financial expert, Tola Odukoya, Chief Executive Of­ficer, FSL Asset Management Limited, said the merger will bring good tidings to the bank­ing industry.

He said, “It will lead to fresh consolidation exercise in the banking industry. You know that Polaris is current­ly under the Central Bank of Nigeria, I mean it is an AMCON bank. We were made to understand last year by the CBN that it may call for recap­italisation of some banks”. ­

He added that a merger be­tween these three banks will probably birth the biggest bank in the country.

“You know we have more banks than we used to have before with the issuance of banking licence to some mer­chant banks and regional banks.

