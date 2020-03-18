The Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 revealed that he had a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

He said the meeting was centered on how the state could work with the federal government to promote peace, stability and development in the state. Diri emerged as governor of the state following the judgement of the supreme court, some before before the swearing in of APC’s David Lyon.

After the meeting, Diri told reporters that he was well received by the president.

“It is a private visit. Since I resumed as Governor of Bayelsa State, precisely on the 14th of February, I have not come to see the father of the nation.

“Today (March 17, 2020), I just did that, to come and see the father of our country and to work with the Federal Government of Nigeria in ensuring peace and stability in my state and ensuring the development of my state,” he said.

“Mr President received me as one of his sons, as a governor of a state and he received me very warmly, I am very satisfied with the reception.

“As I said earlier, Mr. President received me as one of his sons, as a state governor and the reception was very warm.

“He went ahead to advise that he was happy that I came and that he was happy with the way I have started. He went on to say he has read about all the statements that I have made and the security so far in Bayelsa.’’

