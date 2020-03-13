Gov Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State pays a courtesy visit to the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, in Awe, Nasarawa State, on Friday.

According to reports that the convoy of the Kaduna State Governor arrived Sanusi’s abode at about 12:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, the governor went into a close door meeting with the deposed Emir. The meeting lasted more than one hour.

The duo later drove to the Friday Mosque located at the palace of the Emir of Awe, with none of them ready to speak with anxious newsmen on what they discussed.

Sanusi, who was dethroned by the Kano government on March 9, 2020 was initially taken to Loko, in Nasarawa State, before relocating to Awe.

The Emir of Awe, Isa Abubakar, and his Shabu counterpart, Sangari Shabu, Mohammed Bwala, had earlier visited the dethroned Emir.

