The police in Imo State have arrested a housewife, Mrs. Ada Amuzie, for allegedly killing a commercial sex worker, identified simply as Happiness.

The police said Amuzie had accused Happiness of dating her husband, Ejike Lambert. It was gathered that Happiness, in order to get even with Amuzie, went to her house at Imika Obiti, armed with a knife.

However, Happiness was unlucky as Amuzie overpowered and stabbed her with the knife, it was alleged.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, in a statement said that on 28/3/2020 at about 11:45pm, in Imika Obiti, Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of the state, operatives of the Divisional Police headquarters in Ohaji, acting on a report, arrested one Ada Amuzie, 26, for the murder of one Happiness, a commercial sex worker.

He said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the said Ada Amuzie had accused Happiness of dating her husband (Ejike Lambert).

On that faithful day, she went and engaged Ada Amuzie in a fight in her matrimonial home, she took along a knife, and during the fight, the suspect overpowered her, collected the knife and stabbed her below her breast, thus leading to her death.”

Ikeokwu added that the corpse has been deposited in a morgue, while the suspect was arrested and would be charged to court accordingly.

