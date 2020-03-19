A 20-year-old boy, Isaac Boniface, has confessed to the rape of the 4-year-old daughter of his co-tenant in Jos, Plateau State.

The suspect admitted that he knew the incident was a devilish act, but that “It was a mistake.”

According to him: “I live in the same compound with the girl and her mother. Anytime I’m going to work or passing by, the girl will greet me and I will greet her back because we are friends.

So, one day, I took her to a corner in the compound and raped her. The mother later told me to follow her to somewhere and that is how I was arrested by the police.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Issac Akinmoyede, condemned the act and said Isaac would be charged to court soon.

