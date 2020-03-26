The Elites are loosing the first half of the virus attack in the country and by the time the virus enters into the local markets and communities in its second half, It will not just be an attack on a particular section of the world but a war on humanity.

Due to ignorance and negligence of the government towards the affairs of the masses, the spread of the corona virus in the country is becoming a topic for discussion and also a primary concern of its citizens.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease (NCDC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and other health agencies are working so hard to contain the new coronavirus after recording its first case, calling on citizens to avoid panicking and spreading of unverified information about the disease.

Preventive measures have been put in place across the 36 states in the country with an heightened screening at the points of entry into any of the states. Some states are on total lockdown with no planes flying out or into the states.

Authorities have been established for testing capacity in four laboratories and also surveillance to follow up with travellers from countries affected by coronavirus for a 14 days isolation and check up within their time of arrival to Nigeria.

‘The creation of emergency operation centres is to serve as a coordination platforms, while its coronavirus preparedness group meets daily to review the situation and manage the response of efforts.

Meanwhile the agency has issued a public health advisory to inform Nigerians about the virus symptoms and its preventive measures, and has also provided a toll-free number for guidance.

The Federation Head of Service Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a communique on Monday ordered all Federal and State Civil Servants to observe a compulsory ‘stay-at-home’ break for two weeks.

Even as the government continues to find ways to combat and oust the novel coronavirus from the country.

Folasade said the order is in line with the measures by the federal government to manage the identified cases of the coronavirus and to curtail its spread.

The Federal Government at this point has also ordered for the closure of schools, hotels, markets, churches and other social gatherings in order to reduce the spread of the virus.

As a result of this, citizens can be seen in stores and markets panic buying to stock up their house.

A lady at Wuse market in Abuja which has the second prevalent rate of the spread of the disease was interviewed by The Street Journal.

When asked why she was buying various goods in bulk, she mentioned that she had three children and while trying to make sure COVID-19 didn’t claim her family’s life, she has to make sure they do not die of hunger too.

A taxi driver who was also interviewed said he had no masks and sanitizers because he couldn’t keep up with the hiked price of these protective items and he couldn’t stop working because the government hasn’t put up any program to provide for him and the masses while they stayed at home like the government in other affected countries have done.

