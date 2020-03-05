A housewife, Aishat Suleiman, on Thursday prayed an Ilorin Area Court to dissolve her 16-year-old marriage to husband, Ibrahim on on grounds that she no longer loves him.

”My lord, I want an end to this marriage because I no longer love Ibrahim. We we are both pretending to be in love

”We no longer share affection or feelings for each other. I urgently want an end to this marriage,” Aisha, who resides in Balogun Fulani Area, Ilorin told the court.

She also prayed the court to grant her custody of their children and sought for an order of court compelling Ibrahim to pay N20,000 monthly as feeding allowance and maintenance fee.

The defendant who did not object to the prayer of the plaintiff on divorce, said she was free to go.

The defendant objected to the prayer of the petitioner for custody of the four children,and said that he want his children under his watch for proper care.

” My Lord, I cannot afford N20,000 for now. I can only afford N4,000. I don’t have the capacity,” he said.

The Presiding Judge, Mr Abdulhameed Aliyu, adjourned the case until April 15 for Judgment.

