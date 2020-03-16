Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the Abule-Ado explosion as a situation he has never seen before.

The governor also added the scene of the explosion looks like a ‘war zone’.

Sanwo-Olu said this during an assessment of the scene of the explosion on Monday morning alongside his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat and other top officials.

“I must confess I have seen anything of this magnitude before, it’s like a war zone,” Sanwo-Olu said during the inspection.

The governor also inspected the Bethlehem Girls College in Abule-Ado, which was completely destroyed by the explosion.

The explosion which occurred on Sunday rocked neighboring areas, with smoke rising into the sky and buildings including properties destroyed.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who gave preliminary reports on Sunday said at least 17 bodies have been recovered, while 25 casualties are being treated for injuries from the pipeline explosion.

