A Nigerian teenager, Aker Okoye who made headlines after he hugged Meghan Markle during her surprise visit to his east London school, has written a letter to Prince Harry to apologize for “cuddling” his wife.

The Dutchess visited the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham on Friday to mark International Women’s Day, in what was her final solo engagement as a working member of the Royal Family, but it was the star-struck AkerOkoye who stole the spotlight when he leaned in to give the Duchess a hug – much to the amusement of his classmates.

Okoye who is the head boy of his school, received a rapturous applause when he bounded on stage to embrace the Duchess of Sussex after she asked if anyone wanted to give a speech.

