Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, discovered a mini coffin suspected to contain fetish materials during the raid of the house of one Azeez Adebowale, a 38-year-old suspected internet fraudster.

The suspect who claimed to be using the coffin as soap rack, was among the six persons arrested following weeks of piecing together tips on intelligence received on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects which included a lady, Toyinsola Bolumole, were picked up by men of the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office at locations around Oluyole and Alao-Akala Estates of the ancient city.

Others are Ifelowo Ololade, Sonuyi Ayodeji, Folarin Oladele Olayinka and Aluko Olawale. Items recovered from them include four cars and various brands of sophisticated phones.

