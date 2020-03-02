The Bauchi State police have arrested three suspects, Shehu Abdullahi, 20, Babawuro Jauro Sani, 27, and Wada Wakili Musa, 25, who are responsible for some armed robberies in the state.

The trio allegedly carried out the recent armed robbery attack on 18th, February, 2020 on the innocent commuters along Kano-Maiduguri highway after barricading the road with heavy log of woods.

One of them, Abdullahi, in his confession, said that he was planning to use his share of the proceeds to get married. According to him: “Honestly, I wanted to marry and I did not have the money. I wanted to use it to marry.”

