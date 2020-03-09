Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, is seeking to return to the Senate after he was sacked by a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in the Bwari area of Abuja.

This comes as the Court of Appeal in Abuja is set to hear the suit filed by Senator Ubah challenging the judgement which removed him as the lawmaker representing Anambra South district in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

In a ruling delivered on January 17, Justice Bello Kawu had reaffirmed the sack of Senator Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

He ordered that Mr Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had challenged the embattled lawmaker’s victory in the Anambra South senatorial district election of February 23, be recognised as the winner of the election.

Justice Kawu also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Uzoh, the applicant, as the senator-elect in the district.

The PDP candidate had among other claims, alleged that his YPP counterpart presented a forged National Examination Council (NECO) secondary school certificate to INEC, which enabled Ubah to contest the election.

He also insisted that Ubah’s party should be disqualified for not conducting a primary for its candidates in the poll.

The trial judge, in his ruling delivered in January, refused to reverse the judgement of the court delivered in December which removed Ubah as a member of the Senate.

He sacked Ubah and declared that the second defendant in the suit – the YPP – did not have the locus standi and should not have participated in the election.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

