The inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force Muhammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, the Minister of Police Affairs Hon Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi and other dignitaries honoured DIG Adeyemi Ogunjumilusi, mni (rtd) at his book launch titled “introduction to law enforcement, a training guide to the Nigerian Police Force at the NICON luxury Conference Center Abuja, on Tuesday 17 March, 2020.

The introduction, which was given by the General Manager of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission Mrs Olufunkeh Dineh said the event was full of great personalities.

Mrs. Dineh who gave the welcome address at the book launch, thanked the author for gender balance and introduced the other dignitaries who were present in the ceremony.

Those present at the event included the Minister of Justice, Hon. Abubakar Malami (SAN); The former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wema Bank Plc Mr Segun Oloketuyi, Prof. Andrew Zamani senior lecturer Nassarawa State University, Minister of information who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Mrs Grace Isu, the group Chairman Global Fleet Group Barr.Jimoh Ibrahim, APC majority Leader Sen. Robert Boroffice, Director General National Intelligence Agency H.E Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Comptroller General Nigerian Immigration Service Muhammed Babandede, Director General National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Prof. Habu Galadima, Former Governor of Kogi State HE Idris Wada, Publisher of The Streetjournal Magazine, Mr Wole Arisekola and Former Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammad Dikko Abubakar and Mr Solomon Arase were also present.

The keynote address was given by the IGP Muhammed Adamu, to show solidarity to a man who is worthy of appreciation for his continuous effort and deligent services to the Nigerian Police Force.

”The imperative for any learning can not be over emphasized. Policing in general has to be followed by its philosophy not only to the Police Force, but lawyers in the criminal law and the general.

”The ultimate aim of the book is to build and restructure the face of the Police Force with its rich and brilliant context, covering the history of the Nigerian Police, the command, force and firearms, criminal code and civil right.

”I recommend the book to the cadets and officers of the Police Force, in other to produce a high level-skilled officers and I thank the author for leaving a durable legacy to the police force.

In a goodwill message by the Attorney General of the Federation, Hon. Abubakar Malami (SAN), he described the book as a dynamic tool as its concerns the national security and development for attitudinal change that is desired in the country.

“This is a legacy of human development, road map, security and public enforcement of the law.”

The Senior lecturer of Nassarawa State University Prof. Andrew Zamani, who reviewed the book acknowledged and applauded the author for his concern in building a new Police force.

Prof. Zamani added that apart from the strong appeal of the title, the major aim of the book is to enhance adequate understanding between the Police Force and the public.

He further stated that the validity of the reviewers are also important for progressive service of the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

DIG Adeyemi Ojunjemilusi in his vote of thanks appreciated everyone who came to support him, stating that he wants to build a synergy between the Nigerian Police Force and the public.

