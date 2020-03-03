The Supreme court on Tuesday dismissed an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking it to review a judgment on Imo governorship that declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 9, 2019, election.

Ihedioha and the PDP had approached the court after the apex court on Jan, 14 nullified his victory and declared Uzodinma as the winner of the election.

Six out of the seven-member panel led by CJN, Tanko Mohammed and delivered by Justice Kayode Ariwoola, dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

Justice C.C. Nweze had a dissenting opinion.

More details to come…

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

