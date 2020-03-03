The application filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asking it to review its judgement on the Imo governorship that declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 9, 2010 election would be heard today by the Supreme Court.

On Monday, March 2, the Supreme Court had adjourned the matter due to an application filed by Kanu Agabi, Ihedioha’s lead counsel who told the court that he had just been served with some processes by Governor Hope Uzodinma and needs time to respond.

Mr Ihedioha and the PDP had approached the Supreme Court after his victory was nullified and Mr Uzodinma declared as the winner of the election.

Mr Ihedioha had been declared the winner of the election the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and had served as governor for months before the recent turnaround of events.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

