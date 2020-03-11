Gov. Godwin Obaseki applauds Japanese Government for donation of rice project mill worth over N26 million to Edo Government as part of efforts to facilitate rice production and improve livelihood in the state.

The Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yutaka Kikuta commended the achievements of the Obaseki-led administration in the agriculture sector, saying the visit was to inform the governor of the commissioning and hand over of the Japanese project to the state. Kikuta said this while addressing journalist in Benin after a courtesy visit to the Secretary to Edo Government, Mr Osardion Ogie, at Government House in Benin on Tuesday.

He said the Japanese Government Rice Mill project was constructed at Ugbekpe-Ekperi Community of Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state to enhance farmers’ income and foster socio-economic development of communities in the state.

He said the project, worth over N26 million included the provision of rice parboiling building, parboiling equipment, hauler, husker, soaking tanks, steaming tanks, a generator, and bagging machine, among others.

Kikuta added that the gesture was among the Japanese Embassy’s grassroots grant assistance to improve the quality of rice production in Edo State. Also the Chinese Government signed exchange of note for the project to increase the diagnostic capacity of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to fight against infectious diseases.

