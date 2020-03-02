Gunmen in Nigeria killed at least 51 people in attacks on villages in the northern state of Kaduna, a lawmaker representing the area said.

The attacks on Sunday targeted villages in the Igabi and Giwa districts of the state, Uba Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Central, said on his verified Twitter account.

“The cold-blooded murder of about 51 persons in Kaduna villages has further deepened the pain of Nigerians,” Sani said. “The security agencies must go to any length to ensure that perpetrators of these heinous crimes are brought to book.”

Africa’s most populous country of more than 200 million is experiencing attacks by armed groups targeting remote villages in the country’s northwest for their livestock and granaries.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

