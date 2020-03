Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi and the son of the late Emir Ado Bayero, emerges as the new Kano Emir. after the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi II. This was officially announced in the presence of the Kano Emirate kingmaker and other stakeholders at Ante Chamber, Government House, Kano.

Details later….

Abba Anwar

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State

Monday 9th March, 2020

