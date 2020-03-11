The Kwara State University (KWASU),has not joined the ongoing two weeks warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Chairman of a faction of ASUU in the institution, Congress of University Academics (CONUA), Dr Issa Abdulraheem said the University staff belonging to CONUA, has nothing to do with the warning strike by ASUU.

The two-weeks warning strike started on Monday, with a demand that the Federal Government should implement previous agreements it had with the union in the past.

”We made our position clear some few days ago that we will not go on strike and we are standing by it.

”This is because we are CONUA, and we have nothing to do with ASUU strike.

”After a consensus with the Senate of the institution and we told all our members that they should go to work and they agreed, so educational activities and general works continues in KWASU.

