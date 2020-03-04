A lady identified as Hafusat Ibuloye, has allegedly killed herself and her 15-year-old daughter, Aduke, to spite her husband for abandoning them.

The deceased woke her daughter up in the early hours of Thursday, February 27, 2020, at their Idumota, Lagos Island residence and handed her a poisonous substance to drink.

She reportedly did same to her two younger children but those ones refused the drink. Hafusat, drank hers afterwards and was found unconscious by neighbours who rushed to the hospital where she died.

According to the news report, the woman was bitter that her husband had not reached out to her, many years after he allegedly relocated to the U.S.

It was learnt that Hafusat’s frustration increased after she got information that the man had returned from the USA about three months ago but never looked for them.

