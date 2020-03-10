Following the removal of Olumuyiwa Jimoh and Rotimi Abiru from the office of Deputy Majority Leader and Chief Whip respectively through a voice vote at plenary on Monday, the Lagos State House of Assembly has named Mr Noheem Adams and Mrs Mojisola Miranda as new Deputy Majority Leader and Chief Whip of the House, respectively.

In a statement on Monday, the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, said that members, after the plenary session, unanimously elected Adams (Eti-Osa Constituency I) as the new Deputy Majority Leader and Miranda (Apapa Constituency I) as the new Chief Whip.

Before their election, the speaker noted that, Adams was the Chairman, House Committee on Public Private Partnerships, while Miranda was the Chairman, House Committee on Job Creation.

On Monday, the house also suspended two other lawmakers, Mr Moshood Oshun (Mainland Constituency II) and his colleague, Mr Raheem Adewale (Ibeju Lekki Constituency II) indefinitely for alleged gross misconduct and other infractions said to be against the rules guiding the House and its operations.

“It is on this notes that I invoke Orders 68, 71, (4)(a)(b)(11) and (111) of the Rules and Standing Order of the House in respect of gross misconduct and insubordination, actions that can destabilise the House,” he said on Monday during plenary.

