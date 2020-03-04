A 46-year-old man, Tajudeen Idris on Wednesday appeared at an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Isabo for stealing and defrauding his client of N10 million.

The defendant whose address was not given, is facing a three count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to charges levelled against him.

The prosecutor, Insp. Bukola Abolade, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in February, 2014 at No 2A Kuto Road in Abeokuta.

Abolade said that the defendant fraudulently obtained N10m from Mr David Adegbite, with pretext that he was going to sell a property to him which was situated at No 183, Ipaja Road Agege, in Lagos.

She said the defendant knowing fully well that it was false, obtained the money and converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Sections 516, 419 and 390(9)of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs I.O Abudu granted the defendant N1 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

She added that one of the sureties must have a landed property and show evidence of tax payment to the government.

She adjourned the case till March 18 for hearing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

