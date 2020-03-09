A 56-year-old businessman, Ahmed Tiamiyu, was on Monday arraigned in Ikeja Magistrate court for allegedly defrauding a developer of the sum of N20.7 million.

According to the Nigerian police, Tiamiyu, who is residing at Olomowewe area of Adiyan, Ogun State, was charged with obtaining by false pretense, conspiracy and fraud.

Also, the Police alleged that the offence was committed by the defendant Mr Tiamiyu on Jan 14,2019 at 70,Falolu Street of Surulere area Lagos state.

The Prosecution counsel, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan.14, 2019 at 70, Falolu St., Surulere, Lagos.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Raji Akeem informed the court that the defendant, defrauded Mr Adewole Akinjoba, into believing that he had a residual machine that is used for sewage treatment.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant decided to sell the machine for an agreed price of N20.7 million.

ASP Akeem also alleged that the complainant paid the money into the defendant’s account and since then, he has been avoiding the complainant.

The offence, he said, infringed the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

The defendant has been admitted to bail by Chief Magistrate O.A. Layinkain the sum of N2.5 million with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until April 7 for mention by the Chief Magistrate.

