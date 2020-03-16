A 28-year-old man, Oyesanwo Sola, has been arrested by the police for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl inside his shop in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, says the father of the victim approached the Ikorodu police division on Friday March 13, 2020, to report a case of defilement.

The father alleged that Sola defiled his daughter by inserting his finger into her vagina inside his shop along Ota Ona Itamaga road.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment and forensic examination. The suspect was arrested and has confessed to committing the crime.

