On Monday, the Police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly set three churches ablaze in Uganda, because they preach prosperity gospel and yet have failed to get him out of poverty.

In a police statement issued shortly after his arrest, the suspect, John Reagan Ngobi, told them that he got angry because he remained in poverty.

“That his poverty situation motivated him to buy two litres of petrol and one paraffin which he used to burn church property with the intent to burn the churches completely to ashes.

“The suspect who left the fire burning in these respective churches believes that the churches were completely burnt,” the statement read in part.

Mr Ngobi reported himself at Kira Division, where he is being held armed with three brand new knives which he told police were for self-defense in case he was caught in action.

