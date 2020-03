A middle-aged man, identified as Peter David, has been caught having sex with a goat in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State

In a video of the incident, the culprit confessed to the crime and also disclosed that was not his first time, has he was actively engaging in it in Akure, Ondo State.

According to Peter: “When I saw the goat, I chased, caught and brought it to this uncompleted building to sleep with it”

