On Thursday a 43-year-old man appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrate court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Mr Ikenga Akokwa, whose address in not known, faces a charge of assault. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 2 at Block 106, Flat 2, Housing Estate, Surulere, Lagos.

Osayande said that the defendant beat up his wife for carrying out their child’s church dedication in his absence.

She said that the defendant was arrested after one Ogechi Udokoro reported the matter at the police station.

Osayende said the offence violated Section 170 (1) (a) and (b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum. And the case was adjourned for further hearing until April 1.

