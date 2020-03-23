A 48-year-old farmer, Theddius Audu, has impregnated his 15-year-old daughter Justina in Wuyeya, Nasarawa State reports.

According to the report, Audu took up the sole responsibility of his daughter’s upbringing after his marriage to on Talatu Ayi, ended 13 years ago.

The decision eventually resulted in a pregnancy, as Justina is 4 months gone already. The man said he always felt pain of someone “toasting” his beautiful daughter and enjoying, after he went through difficulties to raise her.

His words: “She looks beautiful and I always feel the pains that one day, someone else will toast her and start enjoying what I suffered all these years to raise.

It started like a joke. I don’t know what came over me; she tried to resist me but I was very harsh on her and she allowed me have my way. Thereafter, we continued unabated.

I actually wanted to test her virginity status, to know whether she had started going out with boys but when she told me she missed her period, I decided that she should not abort it.

She should deliver the baby for me since I don’t have any other child. Thereafter, she can get married to anybody of her choice. This was the secret arrangement we had and I don’t know why she is exposing it now. That is the much I can say about it.”

On her part, Justina said; “God has inflicted a permanent wound on me; there is absolutely no point keeping me alive. I think I should just commit suicide and die, rather than continue living to bear this shameful burden.

God has not been fair to me and I don’t know my sin or offence. My mother left me when I was barely two years old; and up till now, hasn’t taken as much as a second look back.

I felt very bad but he warned me that nobody must hear of what he did to me. He also threatened to slaughter me with a knife if he heard it from anybody.

That was how he kept sleeping with me at night and eventually got me pregnant. How I wish my mother were around; this shameful thing would not have happened to me. It is incredible; my world and life has crumbled.”

