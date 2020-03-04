A 32-year-old taxi driver, Moses Aboh, who allegedly robbed his passenger of her possessions, on Wednesday appeared in a Life Camp Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Aboh with two counts of joint act and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike of FCT Command, told the court that on Feb.23 at about 10. 56p.m., the complainant, Hannah Daniel of Sabo Lugbe Abuja reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station.

Ejike alleged that the defendant who pretended to be a commercial taxi driver and his accomplice a passenger drove in a blue Nissan Almara Car with registration number ABJ 385 CH.

Ejike alleged that the complainant boarded the said taxi, from Jahi Junction to Zuba, adding that while approaching Dawaki Junction, the defendant pulled over and began to harass the complainant.

He alleged that the defendant and his accomplice brought out a knife and pointed it at the complainant while ordering her to summit all her belongings otherwise she would be killed.

The prosecutor said that the defendant made away with the complainants mobile phone worth N80, 000, a cash sum of N13, 500, a hand bag containing three wrappers all valued at N10, 500 and four litters of palm oil at N1, 800.

He said the defendant was arrested by Policemen on duty and during police investigation, the defendant admitted to have committed the offence.

Ejike said that the offence contravened section 97 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Chinyere Nwecheonwu, admitted the defendant to a bail in the sum of N200, 000 and one surety in like sum.

Nwecheonwu, added that the surety must reside within the court jurisdiction and must have a valid means of identification which must be verified by the court officials.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter until March 30, for hearing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

