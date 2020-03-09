On Tuesday, March 3, at about 10:30pm, the Katsina State police Command apprehended one Shafi’u Haruna, aged 27 years, a boyfriend to one Hamsiya Lawal, aged 14 years.

The suspect was alleged to have killed his girlfriend sometime in December, 2019, over dispute on the ownership of her pregnancy.

In the course of investigation suspect confessed to have taken the victim into the bush, strangled and smashed her head with a heavy stone, killing her instantly.

In a confessional video issued by the police, Haruna said: “I killed her, she came to me one Friday telling me she missed her period for two months and demanded N1,500 from me to address it.

I once had sex with her and told her I don’t have such amount but we should meet later. When we met, I pleaded with her but she refused; I strangled her and later used a stone to smash her head.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

