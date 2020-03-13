A 40-year-old man, Olanrewaju Adeyinka, has been arrested after stabbing his younger brother, Gabriel, to death with window louvre for bringing two life parrots home.

Olanrewaju said he mistakenly stabbed his brother at their home in Ilaro, Ogun State. The suspect explained that a fight ensued between him and his younger brother after he refused to take the birds out of the house.

He further explained that while he was struggling with his brother, he (Olanrewaju) pulled a broken Louvre and stabbed him to death.

According to him: “It is the devil’s work, the government should assist me anyhow they want to assist me.

We have lost our parents for long, we are three siblings and I have mistakenly killed one. Government should just come to my aid so I can take care of the other one.”

