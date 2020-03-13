The Lagos State Police Command has revealed the real reason why 28-year-old Uber passenger, Princewill David, jumped into the lagoon on February 26, 2020.

According to the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, David had an altercation with his girlfriend and killed her in a hotel and went to jump into the lagoon to escape justice.

On the said day, the suspect had hired Uber from Igando around midnight, but on getting to the Third Mainland Bridge, he told the driver to stop and he later plunged into the lagoon.

He, however, landed on logs of wood and was rescued by the police, who rushed him to the hospital. When asked why he wanted to kill himself, he claimed it was because his girlfriend dumped him, a claim which has now turned out to be false.

