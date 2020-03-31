The Ogun State Police Command arrested a masquerade for disobeying the governments order of banning mass gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The masquerade was reportedly arrested after it confronted some policemen and threatened to deal with them if his followers were dispersed.

The report of the arrest was contained in a statement released by the Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

It was revealed that the masquerade was nabbed at Ijeja area of Abeokuta after the residents complained about the large gathering to celebrate the masquerade festival.

Oyeyemi said, “Upon the report, policemen from Ibara Division moved to the area and warned the people to disperse but the masquerade confronted the policemen and threatened to deal with them if they insist on dispersing his followers.”

The masquerade was subsequently arrested and taken to the station where he was warned to be law-abiding before he was released to a reliable surety”, he added.

