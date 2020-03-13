The Ikeja Chief Magistrate Court on Friday ordered for the detention of two unemployed men, who allegedly impersonated the Nigerian Air Force personnel.

The defendants are Lukman Oseni, 25, who lives at 2, Aina Street, Ijegun, Lagos, and Kehinde Alabi, 23, a resident of 7, Martins Street, Off Oju Elegba, Surulere area of Lagos State.

The defendants are facing a four count charge of conspiracy, impersonation, unlawful possession of the Nigeria Air Force uniforms and possessing fake identify cards.

The prosecutor, ASP Clifford Ogu, told the court that they committed the offences on Dec. 21, 2019, on Jakande Estate, Isolo, Lagos.

Ogu alleged that a member of the Nigeria Air Force intercepted the first defendant on his way dressed in a Nigeria Air Force camouflage T-shirt and head warmer.

The prosecutor said that when questioned, he was unable to identify himself and thereafter he was searched.

Ogu said a fake military identity card was found in his pocket during the search and thereafter, the first defendant, Oseni, said the second defendant produced the fake military identity cards.

According to Sections 77, 79, 80 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J.A Adegun, admitted the defendants to bail of N1 million with one surety each.

Adegun adjourned the case until March 24 for mention.

