Some structures belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have been destroyed by the Nigerian Military in air strikes conducted at Muktu in the Northern part of Borno State.

These airstrikes were executed by the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday, March 25.

In a statement signed by Defence Headquarters spokesperson, Bernard Onyeuko, on Thursday, he said, this is part of the ongoing subsidiary’s Operation Decisive Edge, after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) flights which indicated that the ISWAP members were using some compounds in two locations within the settlement to store their logistics as well as train their fighters.

“Accordingly, Operation Lafiya Dole dispatched its fighter jets to engage the identified compounds, scoring accurate hits leading to the destruction of the structures as well as the neutralization of their occupants,” Onyeuko added.

He assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

