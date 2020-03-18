Following the review of the Zamfara State governorship elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to mind its business as the Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the review of the Zamfara State governorship election.

National Publicity Secretary, APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement on Wednesday said the PDP “has no business in this matter as it is clearly an intra-party affair in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) is asking the Apex Court to review its judgment.”

While asking the main opposition party not to interfere with the apex court’s decision, Issa-Onilu recalled that the ruling party had disagreed its primaries conducted last year in Zamfara.

According to him, the party’s victory in the governorship election was quashed when an APC member instituted a court case.

Speaking further, he said: “It is an established fact that the Supreme Court had earlier declared that they can only review their judgement to correct errors. So, we wonder why the PDP is shivering over this matter as if they are aware there could be an error.

“Our suspicion is supported by the PDP’s well-known crooked tactic of always crying wolf when they perceive that the rule of law rather than impunity is about to take effect.

“Let it be known that the Justices of the Supreme Court have never lacked the courage to act rightly even in the face of the PDP’s usual intimidation and blackmail.”

Issa-Onilu, therefore, said it is “irresponsible of the PDP to raise infantile accusation against the Supreme Court and our party. On this matter, PDP is an interloper and a shameless busybody.”

His remarks come hours after the PDP raised serious concern over the decision of the apex court to reserve judgement on the election matter.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan said the decision of the Supreme Court to reserve judgement is not in tandem with its established practice.

Ologbondiyan alleged that the vacuum created by the apex Court could be exploited to manipulate the judgement in favour of the ruling party.

