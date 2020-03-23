The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has postponed a three-day National Conference on Community Violence and Humanity, which was slated to hold from March 24 to March 26.

A statement signed by Mrs Julie Jacobs, Director of Information of the ministry, explained that the decision was taken due to global outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to reports that the theme of the conference on community violence prevention and human security is with the theme; “Strategising for Community Safety.”

“The decision follows the close monitoring and updates on COVID-19 in Nigeria and across the world.

“The Federal Government has also issued statement calling for travel restrictions and limit of number of persons allowed at official and social gathering, “ she said.

“The ministry in agreement with our collaborating partner, Risk and Accident Society of Nigeria (RAPSON), has resolved to postpone the event in order to ensure safety of Nigerians, “ she said.

According to Jacobs, upon consultations with the Federal Ministry of Health and the various stakeholders, it became imperative that the best decision is to postpone the event in national interest till further notice.

