The alleged fraud case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others, has been adjourned to March 26 by the Federal High Court sitting in Benin.

The anti-graft commission filed an eight-count of money laundering against the accused persons including late PDP chieftain; Tony Anenih.

However, the case was stalled at the resumed trial when lawyers for the defense counsel argued against the competence of the charge before the court.

According to Channels Television, counsel to the second defendant, Ede Asenoguan, explained that the court needs to decide if the issue of late Anenih in the charge is competent or not.

“Prior to this time, the court raised an issue as to the appearance of the name of Tony Anenih in the charge, so the court needs to decide whether the charge containing the name of a dead person is competent or not.”

“The defense is saying it is not, while the prosecution is insisting that it is.”

The case has been adjourned to March 26, 2020, to determine the competency of the charge.

