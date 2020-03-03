A Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned hearing in the alleged N1.4billion fraud case filed against President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro.

Usoro is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Rilwan Aikawa on 10 counts bordering on fraud.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, Justice Aikawa adjourned proceedings till Monday, March 9 after listening to arguments from the anti-graft agency and the defendants lawyer on the availability of certain documents,

Counsel to the NBA President, Offiong O. Offiong told the court that he had sent a subpoena to the EFCC requesting for certain documents which he says are necessary for him to cross examine the prosecution witness and prepare his defence.

In the absence of those documents, the counsel said he could not proceed with the cross examination of the witness.

Meanwhile, the Prosecuting Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo told the court that he was not aware of the subpoena as it was not directed to him or served on him.

After arguments and counter arguments, the EFCC counsel assured the court that he would follow up and make the documents available so that the case can continue speedily.

