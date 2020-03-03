A mother residing in Agege area of Lagos state has been accused of assaulting her 12-year-old son.

The woman was quizzed by the Directorate of Citizens’ Rights who rescued the minor after he was seen on social media, covered with blood.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Senior Public Affairs Officer, Gbemisola Egbeyemi, the woman has been arrested.

Officials of the ministry during a visit to the home gathered that the victim was beaten up by his mother.

“The rescue team did not meet the mother, but was later sighted at a different location and was apprehended by government officials who took her to police custody for questioning,” Egbeyemi quoted the Director, Mrs. Biola Oseni as saying.

The matter was reported at the police station, and her husband was mandated to produce the boy while the woman was taken into custody.

The woman is expected to be charged to court on Tuesday, while the boy would be taken to the Ministry of Youth and Social Development for necessary action and be placed in one of the government’s facilities.

ChannelsTv

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

