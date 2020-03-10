Senator Ajibola Bashiru, the lawmaker representing Osun Central Senatorial District has revealed that his political aides raided his bedroom and stole huge amounts of money in December 2019.

This is coming after he debunked claims of arresting 5 of his aides for stealing amounts “ranging from N30 billion to N30 million and or 100,000 dollars”. In a Facebook he shared, Bashiru wrote; “Many well-wishers have brought to my attention a campaign of calumny in the social media by some disgruntled elements that I caused five of my aides to be arrested over an alleged stolen amount ranging from N30 billion to N30 million and or 100,000 dollars, depending on their levels of fantasy.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

