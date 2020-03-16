A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, frowned at the manner the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was prosecuting the former Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Dikko.

The ICPC had dragged Dikko and two others before the court on N1.1 billion corruption charges.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu told the ICPC Counsel, Ebenezer Shogunle, that the commission was not serious in handling the matter.

Dikko, alongside Garba Makarfi, a former Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, in charge of Finance, Administration and Technical Services, Umar Hussaini, a lawyer and owner of Capital Law firm are defendants in the case.

Dikko, Makarfi and Hussaini are among others, accused of inducing the Managing Director of Cambial Limited, Yemi Obadeyi, to pay N1.1 billion (N1,100, 952,380.96) into the account of Capital Law Office.

The money is alleged to be a refundable “completion security deposit” for the purchase of 120 units of duplexes as residential accommodation for officers of the NCS.

