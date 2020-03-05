A 43-year-old federal corrections officer has admitted to sexually abuse seven women in a U.S prison.

Colin Akparanta, originally from Nigeria, admitted using his authority to coerce the inmate into sex acts in 2017. He pleaded guilty to felony counts of abusive sexual contact and deprivation of civil rights.

He also agreed to pay restitution to more than a half-dozen inmates he was accused of abusing during his tenure at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Akparanta was charged with touching women’s breasts, vagina and, with at least one victim, smuggling contraband female products into the jail in exchange for the continued performance of sexual acts. He will be sentenced on July 8, 2020 and faces a maximum of 12 years in jail.

