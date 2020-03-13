The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has said the second patient, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria, has shed the virus and now tests negative and he is to be discharged soon.

He said this during a briefing with newsmen on Friday in Abuja. He says suspected cases in Edo, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, Kano and the FCT have all been tested.

With this development, Nigeria now has only one confirmed case of coronavirus who is currently being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

He said the index case, an Italian is making good progress and should be released from hospital next week.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

