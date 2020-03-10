The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has suspended a staff, Mrs Jamila Muhammad, over alleged gratification and abuse of office.

NIMC General Manager, Operations and Corporate Communications, Mr Abdulhamid Umar said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Umar said the affected staff was being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over allegations of gratification and abuse of office.

Umar said that the allegations include running a private company while in the employment of Federal Government.

” Pursuant to the public service rules, the commission has placed Mrs Jamila Muhammad on immediate suspension pending the final determination of the matter in the law court.

” Mrs Muhammad is being prosecuted over allegations of gratification and abuse of office by running a private company while in the employment of Federal Government of Nigeria,” he said.

