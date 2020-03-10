Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi, has arrived his new abode Loko, a town in Nasarawa State, which he was banished from. The dethroned monarch arrived his new abode around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

However, the first class traditional ruler, said that the press would not be allowed to interview the dethroned emir.

Emir Sanusi is in my palace, he said. “He arrived this morning around 3 a.m., but no one will be allowed to speak with him.”

The former CBN governor Sanusi on Tuesday, March 9 ,was hinged following his “outright disregard for the Kano Emirate’s traditional norms and the Kano state government.”

